French health minister Veran: cannot exclude third wave of COVID

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that he could not rule out a third wave of the COVID-19 virus, as France and Germany enacted new lockdowns to tackle a second wave of the pandemic that has emerged over the last month.

Veran also told France Info radio that there were probably around 1 million people contaminated with the COVID-19 virus currently in France. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)