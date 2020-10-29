Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

French health minister Veran: cannot exclude third wave of COVID

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that he could not rule out a third wave of the COVID-19 virus, as France and Germany enacted new lockdowns to tackle a second wave of the pandemic that has emerged over the last month.

Veran also told France Info radio that there were probably around 1 million people contaminated with the COVID-19 virus currently in France. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)

