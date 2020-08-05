Healthcare
France must step up support for hard-hit wine sector - PM Castex

PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday France must intensify its support for winemakers hard hit by a slump in demand because of restaurant and bar closures due to the coronavirus pandemic and lower exports because of U.S. tariffs.

“The international situation, the health crisis, a drop in exports: our wine sector faces major difficulties. State support must continue and intensify,” Castex said on Twitter.

Castex is on a visit of the Menetou-Salon and Sancerre wineyards in the Cher department in centre-Val de Loire region.

