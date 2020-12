PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections over 24 hours in France rose by 13,750 on Thursday after rising by 14,595 on Wednesday.

The health ministry however reported that the number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 fell by 327 over 24 hours to 25,231. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU units also fell by 82 over 24 hours to 2,959. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Diane Craft)