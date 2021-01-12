Coronavirus-French new coronavirus cases up 19,753 over 24 hours

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The French health ministry reported 19,753 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, up from Monday’s 3,582.

France’s cumulative total of cases stands at 2,806,590, the sixth-highest in the world.

The COVID-19 death toll was up by 362 over 24 hours at 68,802, the seventh-highest in the world.

The number of people hospitalised for the disease stood at 8,805 over the last seven days, including 1,350 in intensive care units.