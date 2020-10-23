COVID-19 circulating more quickly than in spring: French epidemiologist

PARIS (Reuters) - The COVID-19 virus is spreading more quickly than during its initial outbreak in the spring, French government scientific advisor Arnaud Fontanet said on Friday.
“The virus is circulating more quickly ...The resurgence of the pandemic started in August”, Fontanet, an epidemiologist, told BMF TV, adding the fight against the disease would be a “marathon”.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; ; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.