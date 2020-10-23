COVID-19 circulating more quickly than in spring: French epidemiologist

A street is seen in Montmartre few minutes before the nightly curfew due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The COVID-19 virus is spreading more quickly than during its initial outbreak in the spring, French government scientific advisor Arnaud Fontanet said on Friday.

“The virus is circulating more quickly ...The resurgence of the pandemic started in August”, Fontanet, an epidemiologist, told BMF TV, adding the fight against the disease would be a “marathon”.