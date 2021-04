PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Domestic travel restrictions imposed to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 virus are expected to be lifted on May 3, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

Attal added that President Emmanuel Macron’s administration was sticking to a base case scenario of bars and restaurants to re-open outdoor seatings by mid-May. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)