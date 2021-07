PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 will probably account for most of the new coronavirus cases in France from this weekend, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday.

The Delta variant now represents nearly 50% of new COVID-19 infections, Veran told France Inter radio station. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Writing by Mathieu Rosemain Editing by Gareth Jones)