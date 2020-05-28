FACTBOX-Back to the beaches and bars: France eases COVID lockdown

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday France was making progress in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, and unveiled steps to further relax restrictions. Here are the main points:

* France’s beaches are to re-open from June 2.

* A ban on anyone travelling more than 100 km (62 miles) from their homes, except in special cases, is to be lifted from June 2.

* Cafes, bars and restaurants are to re-open across France from June 2. Customers must be kept at least 1 metre (yard) apart, and in areas of the country designated as higher-risk “orange zones”, only the outdoor areas of cafes, bars and restaurants will be allowed to re-open.

* Parks and public gardens in Paris, until now deemed to be in a COVID-19 “red zone”, are to re-open from June 2

* Major sports activities in France are to remain suspended until June 21

* A plan to re-open high schools and junior high schools across France will accelarate. Primary schools have re-opened in most places, but high schools have lagged behind.

* A smartphone app that will allow the health authorities to identify if someone has been exposed to a COVID-19 carrier, and notify them, will be available from June 2. The rollout of the app was approved by the French parliament on Wednesday, despite concerns about privacy expressed by some lawmakers.