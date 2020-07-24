Factbox
July 24, 2020 / 2:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Countries whose travellers will be tested for COVID in French airports

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - People arriving from 16 countries outside the European Union where the infection rate of COVID-19 is deemed to be high will be subject to compulsory testing on arrival at French airports and sea ports, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday.

Those who test positive will be required to enter quarantine.

Here is a list of the countries concerned by the measure, according to France’s BFM Television:

- United States - Bahrain - Panama - South Africa - Kuwait - Qatar - Israel - Brazil - Peru - Serbia - United Arab Emirates - Algeria - Turkey - Madagascar - India - Oman

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
