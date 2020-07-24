France advises citizens not to travel to Catalonia

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - France is advising it citizens not to travel to the Spanish region of Catalonia in order to help contain the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday.

Castex also said the government will reinforce controls at France’s borders in the hope of better containing the pandemic, with people arriving from some countries being subject to compulsory testing.

Castex was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to Charles-de-Gaulle international airport, north of Paris. (Reporting by Christian Lowe ; Writing by Matthias Blamont)