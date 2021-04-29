Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharma

France detects first cases of Indian COVID variant - ministry

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France detected its first cases of contamination with the B.1.617 variant of the novel coronavirus, currently very present in India, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.

A first case, involving a woman who travelled to India and is living in southwestern France, was confirmed on Thursday, the ministry said. Two other people who travelled to India were infected with the so-called Indian variant in southeastern France, the ministry said.

Reporting by Jean Terzian and Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up