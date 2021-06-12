Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
France hits 30 million COVID-19 vaccination target

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - France has administered a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 30.14 million people, health authorities said on Saturday, hitting the government’s target for mid-June.

The coronavirus death toll in French hospitals rose by 34 in the last 24 hours, to a total of 83,944 since the start of the pandemic, authorities added, and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care fell by 53 to 2,110. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Pravin Char)

