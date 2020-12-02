France new COVID-19 cases up 14,064 in 24 hours

FILE PHOTO: A medical staff member works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities on Wednesday reported 14,064 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up from Tuesday’s 8,083.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections in hospitals rose by 313 in 24 hours to 37,002. This brought the total death tally to 53,816.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now totals 2,244,635, the fifth highest tally in the world.