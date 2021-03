PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - France is on track to reach its COVID-19 vaccination targets, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal also told reporters that curbs to rein in the pandemic were working, but the situation in hospitals - including in Paris and its region - remained a concern.

Attal spoke after a cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; editing by John Stonestreet)