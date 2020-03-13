France ready to help state-backed firms -Le Maire

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - France is ready to help all companies in which the French state has a stake to weather the economic hit from the coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, adding that state measures to soften the impact could cost billions.

“We will be by their sides,” Le Maire told BFM TV, referring to companies such as Air France KLM and Renault , whose share prices have been battered by the impact of the coronavirus.

Le Maire said measures undertaken by the state to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus would cost “dozens of billions” of euros. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)