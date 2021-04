* here

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - France reported a further 145 COVID-19 deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours, while the number of patients with the virus in intensive care units (ICUs) rose to 5,978 from 5,958 on the previous day, according to health ministry data. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)