PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - France has 285 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Wednesday, which in an increase of 73 compared to a day earlier.

During a press briefing, he added the death toll from the disease was still at four and that 15 persons were in intensive care. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)