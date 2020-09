PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - French health authorities on Tuesday reported 8,051 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up sharply from Monday’s 4,070. The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 85 to 31,893, versus 81 on Monday. The cumulative number of cases now totals 550,690. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Leslie Adler)