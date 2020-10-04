France to put Paris on maximum alert level - PM's office

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - French authorities will put Paris and its region on maximum sanitary alert level at the start of the week following a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the prime minister’s office said on Sunday.

The highest alert level implies additional restrictive measures for public places that will be detailed in a news conference on Monday, the prime minister’s office said.

The new restrictive measures will be implemented from Tuesday and will last 15 days, the prime minister’s office added. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Daniel Wallis)