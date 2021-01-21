France will need new COVID lockdown if curfew doesn't work, says epidemiologist

Senior citizens wait following Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine injections at a vaccination center in Le Cannet, France, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - France will probably need a third national lockdown if the current 6 p.m. curfew fails to rein in the spread of the novel coronavirus, a member of the French national vaccine committee told BFM TV on Thursday, before saying that it could be limited to the most vulnerable.

“If the number of cases keep rising, we shall have to resort to a lockdown again,” epidemiologist Odile Launay said. “We should seriously consider a lockdown limited to vulnerable people.”