FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during a press conference to present the details of new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), announced the day before by the president, in Paris, France, October 15, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that “all options are on the table” to protect the health of French people amid a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Le Maire, speaking to France Info radio, added however that as long as France could avoid taking stricter COVID-19 restriction measures it should do so.