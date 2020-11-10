France's new COVID-19 deaths up 472 in 24 hours: BFM TV

Medical staff move a patient suffering from COVID-19 to a plane during a transfer operation from Lille-Lesquin airport in France to Muenster airport in Germany, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 472 over 24 hours, versus 551 on Monday, BFM TV said on Tuesday, citing data from Sante Publique France.

Some 31,477 people are now hospitalised with a COVID-19 disease in France, including 3,168 over 24 hours, it said.

Sante Publique France could not be immediately reached to confirm the figures.