PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - France on Sunday recorded a further rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units to 4,872 from 4,766 the previous day, health ministry data showed.

The overall number of COVID-19 patients in hospital rose to 27,712 from 27,259. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Kevin Liffey)