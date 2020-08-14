French govt decree: Paris is 'red' high-risk COVID zone again

PARIS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The French government has declared Paris and the Bouches-du-Rhone area around Marseille on the Mediterranean coast as “red” zones with a high coronavirus infection risk, according to a government decree published on Friday.

The decree gives local authorities the power to limit the circulation of people and vehicles, to restrict the access to public transport and air travel, to limit the access to public buildings and to close some establishments where there is a high risk of infection.

The measure follows a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections over the past two weeks.