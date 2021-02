PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Three out of four people in nursing homes for the elderly have received a COVID-19 vaccination shot, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal was speaking at news conference after a cabinet meeting.

People in retirement homes were the number one priority in the government’s vaccination drive. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jon Boyle)