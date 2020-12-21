French Health Minister: possible that new COVID variant is circulating in France

FILE PHOTO: French Health Minister Olivier Veran, wearing a protective face mask, listens to the speech of the French Prime Minister about France's vaccine strategy in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before a debate at the National Assembly in Paris, France, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French health minister Olivier Veran said on Monday that it was possible a new strain of the COVID virus was circulating in France, although recent tests had not detected it in the country.

“It is entirely possible that the virus is circulating in France,” Veran told Europe 1 radio.

The new UK variant of the COVID virus appears to be 70% more transmissible, forcing new lockdown measures in Britain and travel restrictions from its European neighbors.