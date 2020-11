FILE PHOTO: Municipal police officers conduct a control to check certificates and identity on the Promenade des Anglais during the second national lockdown as part of the measures to fight a second wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nice, France, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday he could not give a date for the end of the national lockdown.

The country-wide restrictions were imposed on Oct. 30, initially for a one-month period. Veran told BFM that travel restrictions would not be lifted on Dec. 1, repeating what Prime Minister Jean Castex said last week.