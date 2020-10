FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran on Thursday said that Paris region has passed three thresholds for maximum alert in new coronavaris infection rates.

Veran also told a news conference that new curbs would be imposed if the highest alert was reached.