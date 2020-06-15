French health minister: Worst of epidemic is behind us but virus not dead

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - The worst part of the coronavirus epidemic is behind France, but people must remain vigilant as the virus continues to circulate, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday.

“The largest part of the epidemic is behind us but the virus is not dead. We did not completely defeat it and we are controlling its circulation. We continue testing,” Veran told LCI television.

France reported on Sunday nine new coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 29,407 and marking the fifth day with under 30 fatalities. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alison Williams)