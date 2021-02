PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - France reported 25,018 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a rise from 19,590 on Tuesday.

The French health ministry reported 310 new COVID-19 deaths against 586 on Tuesday, taking the total to 83,122. The total number of cases now stands at 3,514,147. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Chris Reese)