April 15, 2020 / 11:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

French PM promises 1,500 euro coronavirus bonus for healthcare workers

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday healthcare staff in France’s most stricken areas by the new coronavirus would receive a bonus of 1,500 euros ($1,637)as well as higher pay than usual for their extra hours.

Philippe was speaking after a cabinet meeting that decided on a 110 billion euros rescue package to support the economy through the coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Reporting by Myriam Rivet; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Jon Boyle)

