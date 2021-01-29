Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
French PM says we can still avoid a third COVID lockdown

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday the coronavirus variants first detected in Britain and South Africa posed a dangerous risk to France but that a third nationwide lockdown could still be avoided.

Instead, Castex said France would further tighten COVID-19 controls at its borders, reduce the number of people allowed into shopping malls and increase police controls against people breaking a nightly curfew.

