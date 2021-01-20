Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Race for a cure

March will be 'very tough' in France as COVID-19 variant spreads: health expert

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A senior citizen receives the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Le Cannet, France, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - The COVID-19 situation in France will likely be “very tough” in the coming months, especially March, due to the emergence of a more contagious variant, the head of infectious diseases at Paris’ Saint Antoine hospital said on Wednesday.

Karine Lacombe told BFM TV that more restrictive measures than the current national 6 p.m. curfew would likely be necessary in certain areas to contain the disease.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up