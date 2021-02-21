Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Mayor of French city of Nice calls for weekend coronavirus lockdown

FILE PHOTO: A man, wearing a protective face mask, rides his scooter in a local market in Nice amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - The mayor of the French Mediterranean city of Nice called on Sunday for a weekend lockdown in the area to stop the flow of visitors and curb a sharp spike in coronavirus infections.

“We need a strong measures that go beyond the nationwide 6 p.m. curfew, either a tighter curfew, or a partial and time-specific lockdown. A weekend lockdown would make sense ...that would stop the inflow of visitors,” Mayor Christian Estrosi said on franceinfo radio.

