New COVID-19 restrictions 'inevitable' in France -Paris doctor

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - New measures to rein in the spread of the coronavirus in France are “inevitable”, the head of infectious diseases at Paris’ Saint Antoine hospital told France Inter radio on Friday.

“We’re still at a high plateau in France. And to bring it down, new restrictive measures will be inevitable,” Karine Lacombe said.

Lacombe spoke the day after Prime Minister Jean Castex said there was no need for now for a third national lockdown even though he added the situation in France remained fragile. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Jason Neely)