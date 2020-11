FILE PHOTO: Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of new daily coronavirus infections in France rose by 13,157 to 2.14 million on Sunday, and the number of deaths by 215, health ministry data showed.

On Saturday, France had reported 17,881 new infections.

The cumulative death toll stood at 48,732.