Post-COVID normal life could return to France by autumn 2021, says scientific adviser

PARIS (Reuters) - People in France could return to some form of normal life by autumn 2021 provided that a major vaccination programme to tackle the COVID-19 virus works well, French government scientific adviser Arnaud Fontanet told BFM TV on Thursday.
Fontanet, a leading epidemiologist, said France needed to get vaccines to 80%-90% of its population for a semblance of normality to return by autumn of 2021.
