France reports 12,565 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Sunday reported 12,565 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, falling from the previous daily toll that had a set a new record.

The total number of infections since the start of the epidemic rose to 619,190 cases, the health ministry said. France reported nearly 17,000 new infections on Saturday.

The number of deaths increased by 32 to 32,230.

There were 4,264 new cases of people being hospitalised over the last seven days, including 893 in intensive care units. That is slightly higher than the previous report on Saturday.

The rate of positive coronavirus tests in France keeps rising, reaching 8.2% on Sunday, up from to 7.9% the previous day.