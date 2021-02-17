UPDATE 1-France reports 25,018 new coronavirus cases over 24 hours

(Adds details)

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - France reported 25,018 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 19,590 on Tuesday, but there were fewer new patients hospitalised with the disease.

The French health ministry also reported 310 new COVID-19 deaths against 586 on Tuesday, taking the total to 83,122.

There were 25,974 patients hospitalised with the disease, 265 fewer than on Tuesday and 3,350 patients in intensive care units, an increase of two over 24 hours.

France said on Wednesday more than 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccination shots have been administered since the start of the campaign.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said earlier on Wednesday the health situation in France remained fragile and that the vaccination pace in the country was not in line with French people’s expectations.

He also said however that three-quarters of the people in nursing homes for the elderly had received a COVID-19 vaccination shot.

The total cumulative number of cases in France increased to 3,514,147, the sixth-highest in the world. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Chris Reese and Jane Merriman)