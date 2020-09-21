France reports 5,298 new daily COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Firefighters from the Marins-Pompiers of Marseille (Marseille Naval Fire Battalion) hold a test tube after administering a nasal swab to a patient at a testing site for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Marseille, France, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 5,298 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from the previous day’s increase of 10,569, while intensive care admissions were on the rise.

There are traditionally fewer confirmed cases on Monday as less testing is carried out over the weekend.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 has risen by 53 to 31,338, the health ministry said. The cumulative number of cases stands at 458,061.

The rolling seven-day count of COVID-19 hospital admissions rose to 4,103 from 3,894 on Sunday, according to the latest French data, with intensive care admissions at 638 against 593 on Sunday.

Tighter restrictions will be imposed in the French city of Lyon from Tuesday to counter a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases and a surge in intensive care admissions, local authorities said.

The new rules for Lyon, France’s third largest city, follow similar measures in Marseille, Bordeaux and Nice as the coronavirus resurges across the country and the testing system buckles under heavy demand.