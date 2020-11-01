France's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 46,290

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - New confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 46,290 in France in the past 24 hours, official data showed on Sunday, while the number of people needing treatment in intensive care also crept up.

The total number of cases now stands at over 1.4 million cases across France. The rise recorded on Sunday compared to an increase of 35,641 the previous day.

France said 231 more people had died from COVID-19 in the period, bringing the total to 37,019.

There were 17,450 new hospitalisations over the past seven days, the data from the health ministry showed, and 2,605 people in intensive care units. That was up from 2,507 the previous day.