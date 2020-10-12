Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
French PM does not rule out local lockdown due to COVID-19 spike

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday he did not rule out local lockdowns in France due to a resurgence of new coronavirus infections.

“Nothing must be ruled out,” Castex told franceinfo radio after being asked about potential local lockdowns.

Castex said France was facing a “strong” second wave of new infections.

President Emmanuel Macron will speak about the epidemic in television interviews on Wednesday evening, franceinfo radio and BFM TV said.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Kevin Liffey

