Fraport Slovenia to cut jobs due to coronavirus impact

LJUBLJANA, June 5 (Reuters) - Fraport Slovenia, a unit of Germany’s airport service provider Fraport which manages Slovenia’s main airport Ljubljana, plans to cut jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Friday.

“The drastic fall of traffic and cautious and weak forecasts for the future do not guarantee work for all that are employed by Fraport Slovenia at present,” it said in a statement sent to Reuters, adding that the company employs 475 people.

It did not comment on local media reports that it will reduce its number of employees by about a quarter, saying the exact figure will be released after a management meeting with trade unions scheduled for June 10.

“Since the middle of March, when Slovenia declared the epidemic, Fraport Slovenia has made only about 15% of its regular revenue,” the company said.

Slovenia introduced a general coronavirus lockdown in the middle of March and started to lift it gradually from April 20. The first passenger flights restarted on May 29.

Fraport Slovenia said the number of passengers this year is expected to fall by 67% compared to 2019 to about 570,000, adding the number of passengers next year is also expected to be lower than in 2019.

Flights to and from Ljubljana airport connect Slovenia to a number of mostly European destinations.

Slovenia has reported 1,479 coronavirus cases and 109 deaths. Last month it declared an end to its coronavirus epidemic, the first European country to do so, but restrictions remain in place with people having to stick to social distancing rules and wear face masks in indoor public places. (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Ed Osmond)