Sports Direct's Ashley "deeply apologetic" over coronavirus blunders

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - The billionaire boss of British sportswear retailer Sports Direct said on Friday he was “deeply apologetic” over the way his company handled the coronavirus emergency.

After Britain went into lockdown on Tuesday, Sports Direct, part of Frasers Group, said its stores should stay open because they provided an essential service.

In an open letter Mike Ashley, the firm’s founder and CEO, expressed regret and offered some of his company’s resources to help the National Health Service. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)