Georgia man accused of coronavirus-fueled kickback, fraud scheme

Federal prosecutors on Monday accused a Georgia man of capitalizing on the COVID-19 pandemic by accepting kickbacks from medical testing companies to steer patients to them who were eligible under Medicare for genetic cancer screening and COVID-19 tests.

Erik Santos, 49, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and charged by federal prosecutors in Newark, New Jersey with conspiring to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute and conspiring to commit health care fraud.

