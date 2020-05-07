Frontier Airlines to mandate temperature screening for all passengers

May 7 (Reuters) - Frontier Airlines said on Thursday it would begin temperature screenings for all passengers and crew members on June 1 and bar anyone with a temperature at or exceeding 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C).

The move, in what Frontier said was the first among major U.S. airlines, followed the industry mandating facial coverings for all passengers and heightened cleaning to address coronavirus concerns and a massive air travel decline.

Frontier customers will be screened via touchless thermometers prior to boarding. If a reading is at or exceeds 100.4 F, customers will be given time to rest and potentially receive a second check, the company said, adding it would work with any customer with an elevated temperature to rebook travel for a later date. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)