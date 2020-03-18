Company News
March 18, 2020 / 12:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fujifilm Holdings shares untraded on glut of orders after China says drug works against coronavirus -Kyodo

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese company Fujifilm Holdings Corp were untraded due to a glut of buy orders after Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday that China said the company’s Avigan drug works against coronavirus.

Avigan, an anti-flu drug, is manufactured by one of the company’s subsidiaries. Kyodo reported that Chinese scientists have verified the drug’s effectiveness against the novel coronavirus in testing. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Tom Hogue)

