UPDATE 1-UK watchdog expects more property fund suspensions due to virus volatility

By Huw Jones and Simon Jessop

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - More property funds in Britain suspended trading on Wednesday after managers said they could no longer be confident in assigning values to their assets as the coronavirus outbreak gathers pace.

Kames Capital and Janus Henderson announced on Tuesday they were suspending their open-ended property funds, with Aviva and Standard Life Investments following suit on Wednesday.

The Financial Conduct Authority, which regulates the sector said they expected more funds to follow suit after valuers reported “material uncertainty” over commercial real estate (CRE) values.

“In such situations, a fair and reasonable valuation of CRE funds cannot be established,” the FCA said in a statement.

“As a result, some managers of open-ended CRE funds have temporarily suspended dealing in units of these funds and others are likely to follow for the same reason.”

The Association of Real Estate Funds (AREF) also urged its members to suspend property funds if they cannot properly assess the value of the assets they hold. Commercial property funds typically include offices, retail parks, warehouse and logistics centres, leisure parks and shopping malls.

“Investing in UK property is an investment in hotels, offices, shops, warehouses, and restaurants up and down the country,” said AREF’s managing director Paul Richards.

The government this week urged people to avoid restaurants and other public places to avoid catching the virus, which has crippled the global economy and forced governments to put millions of people in quarantine.

Some hotels are being prepared for use as makeshift hospitals to cope with the anticipated numbers of sick people.

“Under these conditions property funds need to suspend while this extraordinary situation lasts, in order to ensure that investors, mostly long-term pension savers, are protected,” Richards said.

“Strict FCA regulations apply, in order to ensure that all investors are treated fairly,” Richards added.

The last time property funds were suspended en masse was in the immediate aftermath of Britain’s vote in June 2016 to leave the European Union.

Funds were unable to meet their promises of daily redemptions for investors who wanted to exit given the time it typically takes to sell real estate and to raise the cash.

The Bank of England and the FCA are working on new rules to better match a fund’s assets to its redemption periods. This is broadly expected to spell the end of daily trading in property funds.

“With the FCA continuing to look at the appropriateness of illiquid assets in daily traded funds, surely this must spell the end of such structures to avoid damaging the confidence of investors in the funds industry,” said Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolios at AJ Bell.