Federal judge calls for Congressional action to release prisoners

A Manhattan federal judge has called on Congress to release more people from prison during the coronavirus pandemic, saying individual judges lacked the power to address the “grave danger” to inmates posed by the outbreak.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman made the plea in an opinion issued Tuesday in which he found he lacked the authority to release Nkanga Nkanga, a 67-year-old man with multiple health conditions whom he had sentenced to three years in prison last month.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UABqti