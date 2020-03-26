China's Xi says countries need to join forces in protecting world economy

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said countries should join forces in implementing macroeconomic policies to stop the world from entering a recession from a coronavirus outbreak that has hit global production and demand, according to state media.

The stability of the global industrial supply chain must be maintained, Xi said in remarks at an extraordinary summit of G20 world leaders on the COVID-19 pandemic held via video link.

He also urged China’s fellow G20 member nations to cut tariffs, remove barriers and facilitate trade, Chinese state media reported. China will step up imports and increase foreign investment, while continuing to implement a pro-active fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, Xi said. (Reporting by Ryan Woo Editing by Mark Heinrich)